Fort Lauderdale Greek restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Must-try Greek restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

ethos Greek Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
Lemon Chicken Soup$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
Gyro Wrap$16.00
Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Spartan Gyros image

 

Spartan Gyros

4482 Weston Rd, Davie

Avg 4.6 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$8.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green bell peppers, Katamala olives & feta cheese over romaine lettuce. Served with a Greek vinaigrette
Gyro Pita$8.95
Gyro (lamb & beef cooked on a rotisserie) on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$14.95
Marinated & grilled chicken souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.
More about Spartan Gyros
Catering by ethos image

 

Catering by ethos

2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pita Bread Tray Catering$17.00
Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.
Falafel Catering$49.00
Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.
Meat Combo Catering$99.00
Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.
More about Catering by ethos
Restaurant banner

 

Greek Pastries*

4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TAKE HOME FAMILY SIZE$9.50
32 OUNCES
BOUGATSA$4.50
TYROPITA (CHEESE PIE)$5.25
More about Greek Pastries*

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Tacos

Salmon

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Cookies

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston