Fort Lauderdale Greek restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
Popular items
Greek Salad
$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
Lemon Chicken Soup
$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
Gyro Wrap
$16.00
Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.
Spartan Gyros
4482 Weston Rd, Davie
Popular items
Greek Salad
$8.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green bell peppers, Katamala olives & feta cheese over romaine lettuce. Served with a Greek vinaigrette
Gyro Pita
$8.95
Gyro (lamb & beef cooked on a rotisserie) on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Chicken Souvlaki Plate
$14.95
Marinated & grilled chicken souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.
Catering by ethos
2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors
Popular items
Pita Bread Tray Catering
$17.00
Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.
Falafel Catering
$49.00
Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.
Meat Combo Catering
$99.00
Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.