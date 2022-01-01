Fort Lauderdale Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
|Garlic Rolls (6)
|$4.99
|SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA
|$2.95
PIZZA
Zona Blu
189 WESTON RD, Weston
|Filetto di Branzino alla Piastra
|$28.00
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass fillet
served with grilled asparagus and sautéed mushrooms
|Arresina Salad
|$13.00
Belgian endive tossed with pear, walnut
and gorgonzola served with a Sardinian honey mustard dressing
|Ciccio "Ayo!" Stuffed Pizza
|$18.00
Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Chicken Parm
|$22.00
Breaded Chicken topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
|Four Cheese Ravioli
|$20.00
Four cheese ravioli in a four cheese cream sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy caesar dressing and homemade croutons
PIZZA • PASTA
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
8146 N University Dr, Tamarac
|XL Pizza
|$19.00
|Regular Slice
|$3.00
|Lg Pizza
|$18.00
Cafe Vico Restaurant
1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale
|Chicken Parmesan
|$29.95
Chicken breast breaded topped with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
|Chicken Picatta
|$29.95
Chicken breast on a lemon, white wine sauce, topped with capers and artichoke hearts. Served with side of brocolli, penne marinara and sweet potato mash
|Chicken Marsala
|$29.95
Chicken breast on a marsala brown sauce and mushrooms. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Pizza Lovers
1691 BONAVENTURE BLVD, WESTON
|Capricciosa
|$14.90
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, egg, ham, and fresh mushroom.
|Amalfi
|$13.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bufalo mozzarella and basil.
|Tartufo
|$18.00
Truffle cream, mozzarella, speck, burrata cheese, and truffle oil.
Ristorante & Cafe & Bar
500 E Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
|Peperoni
|$17.00
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$22.00
Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)
233 E. Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Small 8" Italian
|$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Large 12" Monster
|$13.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
PIZZA
Pizza Lovers
1860 N Nob Hill Rd, Plantation
|Rucola
|$15.90
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula & shaved Parmesan.
|Pepperoni
|$12.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
|Margherita
|$11.95
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil.
Serafina Waterfront Trattoria
926 NE 20th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Filetto Di Manzo
|$42.00
Pan Seared Angus Filet Mignon, Served with a Pearl Onion & Raisin Sauce Or white wine Gorgonzola Sauce