Fort Lauderdale Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
Garlic Rolls (6)$4.99
SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA$2.95
More about Stromboli Pizza
Zona Blu image

PIZZA

Zona Blu

189 WESTON RD, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filetto di Branzino alla Piastra$28.00
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass fillet
served with grilled asparagus and sautéed mushrooms
Arresina Salad$13.00
Belgian endive tossed with pear, walnut
and gorgonzola served with a Sardinian honey mustard dressing
Ciccio "Ayo!" Stuffed Pizza$18.00
Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di   Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula
More about Zona Blu
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

TARANTELLA RISTORANTE

1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston

Avg 4.5 (2273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$22.00
Breaded Chicken topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Four Cheese Ravioli$20.00
Four cheese ravioli in a four cheese cream sauce
Caesar Salad$9.50
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy caesar dressing and homemade croutons
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Ferros Pizza and Restaurant

8146 N University Dr, Tamarac

Avg 3.7 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
XL Pizza$19.00
Regular Slice$3.00
Lg Pizza$18.00
More about Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
Cafe Vico Restaurant image

 

Cafe Vico Restaurant

1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$29.95
Chicken breast breaded topped with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
Chicken Picatta$29.95
Chicken breast on a lemon, white wine sauce, topped with capers and artichoke hearts. Served with side of brocolli, penne marinara and sweet potato mash
Chicken Marsala$29.95
Chicken breast on a marsala brown sauce and mushrooms. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Pizza Lovers image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Pizza Lovers

1691 BONAVENTURE BLVD, WESTON

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capricciosa$14.90
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, egg, ham, and fresh mushroom.
Amalfi$13.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bufalo mozzarella and basil.
Tartufo$18.00
Truffle cream, mozzarella, speck, burrata cheese, and truffle oil.
More about Pizza Lovers
Ristorante & Cafe & Bar image

 

Ristorante & Cafe & Bar

500 E Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$10.00
Peperoni$17.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$22.00
More about Ristorante & Cafe & Bar
Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea) image

 

Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)

233 E. Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Small 8" Italian$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Large 12" Monster$13.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
More about Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)
Pizza Lovers image

PIZZA

Pizza Lovers

1860 N Nob Hill Rd, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rucola$15.90
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula & shaved Parmesan.
Pepperoni$12.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Margherita$11.95
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil.
More about Pizza Lovers
Serafina Waterfront Trattoria image

 

Serafina Waterfront Trattoria

926 NE 20th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filetto Di Manzo$42.00
Pan Seared Angus Filet Mignon, Served with a Pearl Onion & Raisin Sauce Or white wine Gorgonzola Sauce
More about Serafina Waterfront Trattoria
Piola image

 

Piola

15641 Sheridan St #600 Sheridan Shoppes, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Piola
Acquolina image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Acquolina

2320 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$21.00
Family Shrimp Pasta$36.00
Salmon Carpaccio$15.00
More about Acquolina

