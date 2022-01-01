Fort Lauderdale Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

PANNA Weston Town Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PANNA Weston Town Center

1731 Main Street, Weston

Avg 4.3 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Arepitas Mix$9.99
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
Cheese Burger 1/2lb$11.29
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Arepa Carne Asada$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
More about PANNA Weston Town Center
Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale image

FRENCH FRIES

Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale

800 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
32 oz Classic Mojito$55.00
32 fl oz. - poured over ice, makes 6 standard sized beverages. All cocktails are made with fresh squeezed juices and should be consumed immediately - quality may deteriorate after 48 hours.
Plato Gaucho$78.00
Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce.
Accompanied by a choice of two side dishes.
Barrio Chino Chicken Wings$17.50
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
More about Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill

1396 SW 160th Ave, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PECHUGA EMPANIZADA$16.95
Leche Tigre De Camaron$13.95
Arroz Chaufa De Pollo$15.95
More about La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill
Bocas House image

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"$13.50
Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese
CHICKEN CHUPE CARAQUEÑO$9.50
Chicken, Cheese, and Corn Chowder with a Poached Egg and Potatoes . It is a traditional Venezuelan dish.
LOMO SALTADO$21.00
More about Bocas House
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1535 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese$2.50
Croqueta House Ham$1.50
French Fries$3.00
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Chima Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

2400 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (8034 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings 10 ct$12.00
Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Ribeye (10 oz)$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Boneless Chicken (14 oz)$21.90
Grilled boneless chicken marinated with aji sauce.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
More about Chima Steakhouse
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Churrasco$19.95
Delicious tender cut of baby beef.
Bandeja Paisa
Typical Colombian plate filled with your choice of meat and served with rice, beans, egg, sweet plantains, chorizo, chicharrón, avocado & arepita.
Empanadas grupo 6$8.50
Mixture of 6 of beef, chicken & cheese empanadas. Served with our house made hot sauce.
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
La Perrada Company image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

La Perrada Company

3800 N University Dr, Sunrise

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Perro con Huevos$12.00
Hot dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, 5 qual eggs on top & sauces.
Maicito Plus Carne y Pollo$11.00
Sweet corn with shredded beef & chicken, crushed potato chips, melted cheese
Grande Burger Carne - Carne$12.00
Burger with shredded beef, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.
More about La Perrada Company
Sushiato image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sushiato

4483 WESTON RD, Weston

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Rice
Special fried rice !!
Tartare Temptation$17.00
Your selection of tuna, salmon or mix with avocado, sesame oil, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallions & sesame seeds with fried shallots & ponzu sauce on top
Classic Dragon Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, scallions & spicy mayo with avocado & eel sauce on top
More about Sushiato
Ceviche Arigato image

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Soup$10.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, noodles with a touch of cilantro.
Ceviche De Pescado$16.00
Fresh fish, marinated with lime.
Ceviche Mixto$17.00
Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche.
More about Ceviche Arigato
La Casserola image

 

La Casserola

6941 SW 196TH AVE STE 9, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asado Negro 1lb$15.95
Albondigas 1lb$14.95
COCINA: Descongela y calienta en una olla por 10 min (opcion preferida)
MICROONDAS: Descongela y calienta en una olla por 10 min
Risotto de Asado Negro$18.95
rump roast diced in its tasty sauce with plantain croutons and parmesan cheese
More about La Casserola
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image

CHICKEN • STEAKS

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

2258 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.
1/4 CHICKEN$10.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)
WHOLE CHICKEN$25.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Donna's Caribbean image

SEAFOOD

Donna's Caribbean

3951 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 3.8 (1088 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Curry Goat$6.99
More about Donna's Caribbean
Restaurant banner

 

Bravo Peruvian Cuisine - WM

2925 NE 6th Avenue, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bravo Peruvian Cuisine - WM
La Perla Ceviches and Rolls image

 

La Perla Ceviches and Rolls

2219 N. Commerce Pkwy, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulpo al Hierro$20.95
Conchitas a la Parmesana$17.95
Yuca a la Huancaina$9.95
More about La Perla Ceviches and Rolls





