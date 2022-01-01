Fort Lauderdale Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PANNA Weston Town Center
1731 Main Street, Weston
|Baby Arepitas Mix
|$9.99
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
|Cheese Burger 1/2lb
|$11.29
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
|Arepa Carne Asada
|$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
800 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|32 oz Classic Mojito
|$55.00
32 fl oz. - poured over ice, makes 6 standard sized beverages. All cocktails are made with fresh squeezed juices and should be consumed immediately - quality may deteriorate after 48 hours.
|Plato Gaucho
|$78.00
Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce.
Accompanied by a choice of two side dishes.
|Barrio Chino Chicken Wings
|$17.50
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill
1396 SW 160th Ave, Weston
|PECHUGA EMPANIZADA
|$16.95
|Leche Tigre De Camaron
|$13.95
|Arroz Chaufa De Pollo
|$15.95
Bocas House
1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston
|MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"
|$13.50
Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese
|CHICKEN CHUPE CARAQUEÑO
|$9.50
Chicken, Cheese, and Corn Chowder with a Poached Egg and Potatoes . It is a traditional Venezuelan dish.
|LOMO SALTADO
|$21.00
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1535 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese
|$2.50
|Croqueta House Ham
|$1.50
|French Fries
|$3.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
2400 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Wings 10 ct
|$12.00
Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Ribeye (10 oz)
|$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Boneless Chicken (14 oz)
|$21.90
Grilled boneless chicken marinated with aji sauce.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
SEAFOOD
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise
|Churrasco
|$19.95
Delicious tender cut of baby beef.
|Bandeja Paisa
Typical Colombian plate filled with your choice of meat and served with rice, beans, egg, sweet plantains, chorizo, chicharrón, avocado & arepita.
|Empanadas grupo 6
|$8.50
Mixture of 6 of beef, chicken & cheese empanadas. Served with our house made hot sauce.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
La Perrada Company
3800 N University Dr, Sunrise
|Perro con Huevos
|$12.00
Hot dog, cheese, bacon, crushed potato chips, 5 qual eggs on top & sauces.
|Maicito Plus Carne y Pollo
|$11.00
Sweet corn with shredded beef & chicken, crushed potato chips, melted cheese
|Grande Burger Carne - Carne
|$12.00
Burger with shredded beef, cheese, tomato, bacon, crushed potato chips & sauces.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Sushiato
4483 WESTON RD, Weston
|Fried Rice
Special fried rice !!
|Tartare Temptation
|$17.00
Your selection of tuna, salmon or mix with avocado, sesame oil, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallions & sesame seeds with fried shallots & ponzu sauce on top
|Classic Dragon Roll
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, scallions & spicy mayo with avocado & eel sauce on top
Ceviche Arigato
288 Indian Trace, Weston
|Chicken Soup
|$10.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, noodles with a touch of cilantro.
|Ceviche De Pescado
|$16.00
Fresh fish, marinated with lime.
|Ceviche Mixto
|$17.00
Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche.
La Casserola
6941 SW 196TH AVE STE 9, PEMBROKE PINES
|Asado Negro 1lb
|$15.95
|Albondigas 1lb
|$14.95
COCINA: Descongela y calienta en una olla por 10 min (opcion preferida)
MICROONDAS: Descongela y calienta en una olla por 10 min
|Risotto de Asado Negro
|$18.95
rump roast diced in its tasty sauce with plantain croutons and parmesan cheese
CHICKEN • STEAKS
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
2258 S University Dr, Davie
|WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.
|1/4 CHICKEN
|$10.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)
|WHOLE CHICKEN
|$25.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)
SEAFOOD
Donna's Caribbean
3951 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Curry Goat
|$6.99
La Perla Ceviches and Rolls
2219 N. Commerce Pkwy, Weston
|Pulpo al Hierro
|$20.95
|Conchitas a la Parmesana
|$17.95
|Yuca a la Huancaina
|$9.95