Fort Lauderdale Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
More about Here and Now
Here and Now
433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|California Chicken
|$16.00
|H&N Burger
|$15.00
|SIDE SALAD
|$6.00
More about Vish Hollywood
Vish Hollywood
2893 Stirling rd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Vish Vegan Shawarma Bowl
|$13.95
Hummus, Vegan shawarma, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
|Vish Sabich Bowl
|$12.95
Hummus, Eggplant, Tahini, Hard boiled egg, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
|Falafel Pocket
|$11.95
Hummus, Falafel, Tahini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onions, Parsley
More about ethos Greek Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
|Lemon Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
|Gyro Wrap
|$16.00
Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.
More about Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger Sliders
|$14.00
Two sliders topped with provolone cheese and slaw on brioche rolls served over crinkle cut French fries
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$13.00
Two burger sliders topped with cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish served over crinkle cut French fries
|Carnitas Tacos (Pork)
|$12.00
Two tacos with slow cooked mojo pork served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
La Mexicana Taco Bar
2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale
|Popular items
|SHRIMP Tacos
|$16.50
Shrimp, coleslaw salad, serrano peppers, fresh cilantro.
|CHICKEN Enchiladas
|$16.00
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
|ESQUITES
|$10.00
Sweet corn, Cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, crispy onion, Mexican salsa and cilantro.(side of corn tortilla chips)
More about Catering by ethos
Catering by ethos
2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors
|Popular items
|Pita Bread Tray Catering
|$17.00
Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.
|Falafel Catering
|$49.00
Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.
|Meat Combo Catering
|$99.00
Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.