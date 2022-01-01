Fort Lauderdale Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Here and Now image

 

Here and Now

433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Chicken$16.00
H&N Burger$15.00
SIDE SALAD$6.00
More about Here and Now
Vish Hollywood image

 

Vish Hollywood

2893 Stirling rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vish Vegan Shawarma Bowl$13.95
Hummus, Vegan shawarma, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
Vish Sabich Bowl$12.95
Hummus, Eggplant, Tahini, Hard boiled egg, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
Falafel Pocket$11.95
Hummus, Falafel, Tahini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onions, Parsley
More about Vish Hollywood
ethos Greek Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
Lemon Chicken Soup$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
Gyro Wrap$16.00
Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream image

 

Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream

20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger Sliders$14.00
Two sliders topped with provolone cheese and slaw on brioche rolls served over crinkle cut French fries
Cheeseburger Sliders$13.00
Two burger sliders topped with cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish served over crinkle cut French fries
Carnitas Tacos (Pork)$12.00
Two tacos with slow cooked mojo pork served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce
More about Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
La Mexicana Taco Bar image

 

La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SHRIMP Tacos$16.50
Shrimp, coleslaw salad, serrano peppers, fresh cilantro.
CHICKEN Enchiladas$16.00
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
ESQUITES$10.00
Sweet corn, Cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, crispy onion, Mexican salsa and cilantro.(side of corn tortilla chips)
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
Catering by ethos image

 

Catering by ethos

2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pita Bread Tray Catering$17.00
Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.
Falafel Catering$49.00
Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.
Meat Combo Catering$99.00
Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.
More about Catering by ethos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

