Fort Lauderdale Mexican restaurants you'll love

Yellow and blue corn tostada chips. Served with our freshly signature salsas:

*Morita Salsa - Mild Spicy - What makes this salsa so good is the spicy, smoky chile in it. Chile morita is a small, dried, smoked red jalapeño. Similar to a chipotle pepper.

*Creamy Jalapeño Salsa - Mild Spicy - This creamy green salsa is incredibly good and addictive. It’s tangy and spicy profile is irresistible. Its ingredients are a mystery, all we can say is that its made with jalapeños --NO avocado, cream nor mayonnaise in it.

*Roasted Tomato Salsa - Not Spicy at all - Utterly addictive! Roasting intensifies the flavor of the tomatoes. It's made with bright red vine-ripened tomatoes, onions, garlic and fresh cilantro --No chile, so its perfect for dipping your chips and shearing them with the kids.

* Mild Spicy.

* Vegetarian

* Every additional ingredient has a cost.

