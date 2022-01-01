Fort Lauderdale Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine image

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips (TO SHARE SIZE)$10.99
Our guacamole has its original ingredients: Crushed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and a touch of lemon juice.
You can spice it up by adding Serrano Peppers (totally optional). Serrano Peppers are a relatively small green pepper. It is said to be about five times hotter than the jalapeños. That is why we only add tiny diced pieces of it either into or to the side of the guacamole when requested. Must try!
* Not Spicy -when no Serrano Peppers are added.
* Vegetarian.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
Bottomless Mexican Chips & Salsas$2.50
Yellow and blue corn tostada chips. Served with our freshly signature salsas:
*Morita Salsa - Mild Spicy - What makes this salsa so good is the spicy, smoky chile in it. Chile morita is a small, dried, smoked red jalapeño. Similar to a chipotle pepper.
*Creamy Jalapeño Salsa - Mild Spicy - This creamy green salsa is incredibly good and addictive. It’s tangy and spicy profile is irresistible. Its ingredients are a mystery, all we can say is that its made with jalapeños --NO avocado, cream nor mayonnaise in it.
*Roasted Tomato Salsa - Not Spicy at all - Utterly addictive! Roasting intensifies the flavor of the tomatoes. It's made with bright red vine-ripened tomatoes, onions, garlic and fresh cilantro --No chile, so its perfect for dipping your chips and shearing them with the kids.
* Mild Spicy.
* Vegetarian
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
Tacos Carne Asada (Steak)$12.99
These tacos are loaded with tender Carne Asada (stake). Served in a small corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and diced raw onions. The ultimate taco for meat lovers! Order comes with four tacos. Complimentary Mexican red rice and Slow-cooked black refried beans are available upon request.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
The Drunken Taco image

 

The Drunken Taco

201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$11.95
Fish Tacos$14.95
Blackened Fish Bites$11.95
More about The Drunken Taco
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ropa Vieja$14.00
A Cuban favorite, shredded beef, cooked with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cooking wine and spices
LS Baby Pallomilla$16.50
Seasoned thin sirloin, topped with chopped onion, garlic sauce, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
LS Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken, steak
or combination of both on a sizzling
platter with tomato, onions and
peppers. Served with pico de gallo,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
and flour tortillas
More about Cielito Lindo
La Mexicana Taco Bar image

 

La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SHRIMP Tacos$16.50
Shrimp, coleslaw salad, serrano peppers, fresh cilantro.
CHICKEN Enchiladas$16.00
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
ESQUITES$10.00
Sweet corn, Cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, crispy onion, Mexican salsa and cilantro.(side of corn tortilla chips)
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
LOKOS TAKOS TAQUERIA image

 

LOKOS TAKOS TAQUERIA

2826 East Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (1048 reviews)
Takeout
More about LOKOS TAKOS TAQUERIA
Tatts and Tacos image

 

Tatts and Tacos

3200 Ne 12th Ave, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tatts and Tacos
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Whole Enchilada / FTL

745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (1495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tostada$10.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
Queso & Chips$3.99
small tin, 4oz queso, 2 scoops chips
Hasselhoff$7.49
2 tortillas, Choice of protein, lettuce, tomato and cheese
More about The Whole Enchilada / FTL
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hasselhoff Tacos$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Pancho Villa Quesadilla$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
Tostada$9.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mother Crunch Wrap$9.49
Flour or whole wheat tortilla, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro sauce, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu
The Bob$9.49
Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork, Or Tofu
Pancho Villa Quesadilla$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
More about The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

