Fort Lauderdale pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
Garlic Rolls (6)$4.99
SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA$2.95
More about Stromboli Pizza
Zona Blu image

PIZZA

Zona Blu

189 WESTON RD, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filetto di Branzino alla Piastra$28.00
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass fillet
served with grilled asparagus and sautéed mushrooms
Arresina Salad$13.00
Belgian endive tossed with pear, walnut
and gorgonzola served with a Sardinian honey mustard dressing
Ciccio "Ayo!" Stuffed Pizza$18.00
Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di   Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula
More about Zona Blu
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

TARANTELLA RISTORANTE

1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston

Avg 4.5 (2273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$22.00
Breaded Chicken topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Four Cheese Ravioli$20.00
Four cheese ravioli in a four cheese cream sauce
Caesar Salad$9.50
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy caesar dressing and homemade croutons
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Ferros Pizza and Restaurant

8146 N University Dr, Tamarac

Avg 3.7 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
XL Pizza$19.00
Regular Slice$3.00
Lg Pizza$18.00
More about Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
Pizza Lovers image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS

Pizza Lovers

1691 BONAVENTURE BLVD, WESTON

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capricciosa$14.90
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, egg, ham, and fresh mushroom.
Amalfi$13.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bufalo mozzarella and basil.
Tartufo$18.00
Truffle cream, mozzarella, speck, burrata cheese, and truffle oil.
More about Pizza Lovers
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3712 Davie Rd, Davie

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Gulf Stream Brewery image

PIZZA

Gulf Stream Brewery

1105 NE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dr. Dank Crowler$14.00
Graphic Crowler$14.00
Hold My Beer Crowler$11.00
More about Gulf Stream Brewery
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Pizza Lovers image

PIZZA

Pizza Lovers

1860 N Nob Hill Rd, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rucola$15.90
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula & shaved Parmesan.
Pepperoni$12.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Margherita$11.95
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil.
More about Pizza Lovers
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LG Cheese$20.00
Chicken Parmigiana$18.50
Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken$19.00
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
The Piefather image

 

The Piefather

305 S. Andrews ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Margherita$13.00
More about The Piefather
Piola image

 

Piola

15641 Sheridan St #600 Sheridan Shoppes, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Piola
Restaurant banner

 

Munchies Pizza

200 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.90
mozzarella di bufala. san marzano tomato. basil. parmesan.
Ninja Turtle's Classic Pepperoni$15.90
pepperoni. san marzano tomato marinara. mozzarella di bufala.
Zelda's BBQ Chicken$18.90
roast chicken breast. barbecue sauce. caramelized onion. pickled jalapeno. cilantro.
More about Munchies Pizza
Pieology Pizzeria image

 

Pieology Pizzeria

1760 North University Drive, Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Pizza (In-Store)
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology Pizzeria

