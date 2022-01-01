Fort Lauderdale pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
Popular items
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
Garlic Rolls (6)
$4.99
SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA
$2.95
PIZZA
Zona Blu
189 WESTON RD, Weston
Popular items
Filetto di Branzino alla Piastra
$28.00
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass fillet
served with grilled asparagus and sautéed mushrooms
Arresina Salad
$13.00
Belgian endive tossed with pear, walnut
and gorgonzola served with a Sardinian honey mustard dressing
Ciccio "Ayo!" Stuffed Pizza
$18.00
Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
Popular items
Chicken Parm
$22.00
Breaded Chicken topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Four Cheese Ravioli
$20.00
Four cheese ravioli in a four cheese cream sauce
Caesar Salad
$9.50
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy caesar dressing and homemade croutons
PIZZA • PASTA
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
8146 N University Dr, Tamarac
Popular items
XL Pizza
$19.00
Regular Slice
$3.00
Lg Pizza
$18.00
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS
Pizza Lovers
1691 BONAVENTURE BLVD, WESTON
Popular items
Capricciosa
$14.90
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, egg, ham, and fresh mushroom.
Amalfi
$13.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bufalo mozzarella and basil.
Tartufo
$18.00
Truffle cream, mozzarella, speck, burrata cheese, and truffle oil.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3712 Davie Rd, Davie
Popular items
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
PIZZA
Gulf Stream Brewery
1105 NE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale
Popular items
Dr. Dank Crowler
$14.00
Graphic Crowler
$14.00
Hold My Beer Crowler
$11.00
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale
Popular items
Stoner's Super Deal
$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Stoner's Snack Attack
$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
PIZZA
Pizza Lovers
1860 N Nob Hill Rd, Plantation
Popular items
Rucola
$15.90
Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula & shaved Parmesan.
Pepperoni
$12.95
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Margherita
$11.95
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil.
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
2221 South University Dr, Davie
Popular items
LG Cheese
$20.00
Chicken Parmigiana
$18.50
Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken
$19.00
The Piefather
305 S. Andrews ave, Fort Lauderdale
Popular items
The Margherita
$13.00
Munchies Pizza
200 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale
Popular items
Margherita
$13.90
mozzarella di bufala. san marzano tomato. basil. parmesan.
Ninja Turtle's Classic Pepperoni
$15.90
pepperoni. san marzano tomato marinara. mozzarella di bufala.
Zelda's BBQ Chicken
$18.90
roast chicken breast. barbecue sauce. caramelized onion. pickled jalapeno. cilantro.