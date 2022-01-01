Fort Lauderdale salad spots you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Press Gourmet Sandwiches
6206 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Gazette
|$9.50
Pesto Goat Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Crispy Eggplant, and Balsamic Glaze
|French Fry - Parmesan Truffle
|$5.99
Crispy Fries tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan and topped with Parsley
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Candied Bacon, Ciabatta Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchroom - North
4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
|TURKEY CLUB
|$10.00
House made oven roasted turkey, Neuske’s bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and parmesan-herb aioli on toasted ciabatta
|ROOSTER SANDWICH
|$10.00
A crispy chicken breast, banana pepper slaw, sliced jalapeno, avocado, sambal mayo on toasted ciabatta
|SHORT RIB MELT
|$11.00
Short rib, provolone, avocado crema, jalapeno and onion relish, and cilantro on pressed ciabatta
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3712 Davie Rd, Davie
|10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
|Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale
|Stoner's Super Deal
|$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park
|Hasselhoff Tacos
|$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
|Pancho Villa Quesadilla
|$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
|Tostada
|$9.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side