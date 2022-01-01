Fort Lauderdale salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Fort Lauderdale

Press Gourmet Sandwiches image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Press Gourmet Sandwiches

6206 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gazette$9.50
Pesto Goat Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Crispy Eggplant, and Balsamic Glaze
French Fry - Parmesan Truffle$5.99
Crispy Fries tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan and topped with Parsley
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Candied Bacon, Ciabatta Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
More about Press Gourmet Sandwiches
Lunchroom - North image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchroom - North

4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TURKEY CLUB$10.00
House made oven roasted turkey, Neuske’s bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and parmesan-herb aioli on toasted ciabatta
ROOSTER SANDWICH$10.00
A crispy chicken breast, banana pepper slaw, sliced jalapeno, avocado, sambal mayo on toasted ciabatta
SHORT RIB MELT$11.00
Short rib, provolone, avocado crema, jalapeno and onion relish, and cilantro on pressed ciabatta
More about Lunchroom - North
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3712 Davie Rd, Davie

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hasselhoff Tacos$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Pancho Villa Quesadilla$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
Tostada$9.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

