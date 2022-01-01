Fort Lauderdale seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

YOT Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

YOT Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (757 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
Grilled Cheese$15.00
Lobster Roll$37.00
More about YOT Bar & Kitchen
Shooters Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (11630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$18.00
Orange- chili marmalade
Cajun Chicken Fettucine Pasta$24.00
Blackened chicken, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese
Mahi Sandwich$25.00
Grilled or Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, remoulade, brioche butter bun
More about Shooters Waterfront
Even Keel Fish Shack image

 

Even Keel Fish Shack

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Lobster Roll$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
Bang Bang Shrimp$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
More about Even Keel Fish Shack
Crab Holic image

 

Crab Holic

4599 S University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Whole Lotta Fried Basket$14.95
No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes Shrimps, Catfish, Scallops, and Calamari.
Shrimp Basket (10 pcs)$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
Corn Hush Puppies (10)$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
More about Crab Holic
Zona Blu image

PIZZA

Zona Blu

189 WESTON RD, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Filetto di Branzino alla Piastra$28.00
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass fillet
served with grilled asparagus and sautéed mushrooms
Arresina Salad$13.00
Belgian endive tossed with pear, walnut
and gorgonzola served with a Sardinian honey mustard dressing
Ciccio "Ayo!" Stuffed Pizza$18.00
Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di   Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula
More about Zona Blu
La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill

1396 SW 160th Ave, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PECHUGA EMPANIZADA$16.95
Leche Tigre De Camaron$13.95
Arroz Chaufa De Pollo$15.95
More about La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill
Bocas House image

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"$13.50
Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese
CHICKEN CHUPE CARAQUEÑO$9.50
Chicken, Cheese, and Corn Chowder with a Poached Egg and Potatoes . It is a traditional Venezuelan dish.
LOMO SALTADO$21.00
More about Bocas House
Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream image

 

Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream

20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger Sliders$14.00
Two sliders topped with provolone cheese and slaw on brioche rolls served over crinkle cut French fries
Cheeseburger Sliders$13.00
Two burger sliders topped with cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish served over crinkle cut French fries
Carnitas Tacos (Pork)$12.00
Two tacos with slow cooked mojo pork served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce
More about Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
Ceviche Arigato image

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Soup$10.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, noodles with a touch of cilantro.
Ceviche De Pescado$16.00
Fresh fish, marinated with lime.
Ceviche Mixto$17.00
Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche.
More about Ceviche Arigato
Serafina Waterfront Trattoria image

 

Serafina Waterfront Trattoria

926 NE 20th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filetto Di Manzo$42.00
Pan Seared Angus Filet Mignon, Served with a Pearl Onion & Raisin Sauce Or white wine Gorgonzola Sauce
More about Serafina Waterfront Trattoria
Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ image

SEAFOOD

Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ

1414 NE 26th St, Wilton Manors

Avg 3.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
More about Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ
Marky's Caviar Lounge image

 

Marky's Caviar Lounge

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Marky's Caviar Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Bravo Peruvian Cuisine - WM

2925 NE 6th Avenue, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bravo Peruvian Cuisine - WM
Restaurant banner

 

Rendezvous Bar and Grill

2525 marina bay dr west, Ft lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rendezvous Bar and Grill

