Fort Lauderdale seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
SEAFOOD
YOT Bar & Kitchen
2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$16.00
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
|Lobster Roll
|$37.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp
|$18.00
Orange- chili marmalade
|Cajun Chicken Fettucine Pasta
|$24.00
Blackened chicken, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese
|Mahi Sandwich
|$25.00
Grilled or Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, remoulade, brioche butter bun
Even Keel Fish Shack
112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
Crab Holic
4599 S University Dr, Davie
|Popular items
|Medium Whole Lotta Fried Basket
|$14.95
No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes Shrimps, Catfish, Scallops, and Calamari.
|Shrimp Basket (10 pcs)
|$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
|Corn Hush Puppies (10)
|$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
PIZZA
Zona Blu
189 WESTON RD, Weston
|Popular items
|Filetto di Branzino alla Piastra
|$28.00
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass fillet
served with grilled asparagus and sautéed mushrooms
|Arresina Salad
|$13.00
Belgian endive tossed with pear, walnut
and gorgonzola served with a Sardinian honey mustard dressing
|Ciccio "Ayo!" Stuffed Pizza
|$18.00
Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula
La Perla Seafood Bar & Grill
1396 SW 160th Ave, Weston
|Popular items
|PECHUGA EMPANIZADA
|$16.95
|Leche Tigre De Camaron
|$13.95
|Arroz Chaufa De Pollo
|$15.95
Bocas House
1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston
|Popular items
|MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"
|$13.50
Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese
|CHICKEN CHUPE CARAQUEÑO
|$9.50
Chicken, Cheese, and Corn Chowder with a Poached Egg and Potatoes . It is a traditional Venezuelan dish.
|LOMO SALTADO
|$21.00
Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger Sliders
|$14.00
Two sliders topped with provolone cheese and slaw on brioche rolls served over crinkle cut French fries
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$13.00
Two burger sliders topped with cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno relish served over crinkle cut French fries
|Carnitas Tacos (Pork)
|$12.00
Two tacos with slow cooked mojo pork served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce
Ceviche Arigato
288 Indian Trace, Weston
|Popular items
|Chicken Soup
|$10.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, noodles with a touch of cilantro.
|Ceviche De Pescado
|$16.00
Fresh fish, marinated with lime.
|Ceviche Mixto
|$17.00
Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche.
Serafina Waterfront Trattoria
926 NE 20th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Filetto Di Manzo
|$42.00
Pan Seared Angus Filet Mignon, Served with a Pearl Onion & Raisin Sauce Or white wine Gorgonzola Sauce
SEAFOOD
Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ
1414 NE 26th St, Wilton Manors