Fort Lauderdale Vietnamese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
More about Crab Holic
Crab Holic
4599 S University Dr, Davie
|Popular items
|Medium Whole Lotta Fried Basket
|$14.95
No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes Shrimps, Catfish, Scallops, and Calamari.
|Shrimp Basket (10 pcs)
|$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
|Corn Hush Puppies (10)
|$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
More about GoPho
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
GoPho
2262 S University Dr., Davie
|Popular items
|Seared Brisket Bao Buns
|$9.00
pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce
|Bowls
|$11.00
custom bowls served w/ pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, & cilantro
|Avocado Wontons
|$7.00
6pc creamy & savory fried wontons
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga
|$15.00
Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.
|SPRING ROLLS l Gỏi Cuốn
|$6.00
Our spring rolls are filled with pork, shrimps, rice vermicelli, lettuce, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, wrapped in rice paper, and served with peanut hoisin shallot dipping sauce.
Allergy alert: shell fish, peanuts
|RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau
|$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
More about 545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
6461 Stirling Road, Davie
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.95
fried chicken nuggets with sriracha aioli
|9. Tofu/Đậu Hủ Chay
|$5.95
Sauté tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños and a topped off with sweet soy dressing
|Vietnamese Doughnut/Banh Tieu
|$1.75
fried sesame seeds doughnut
More about Dragon Pho - Davie
Dragon Pho - Davie
7740 Nova Dr b1, Davie
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon)
Customize up to 3 cuts of Beef
|House Special BBQ Platter (Com Dac Biet)
|$19.95
Consist of 1 eggroll, 1 piece of Korean short-rib, 1 porkchop, and 2 pieces of grilled lemongrass chicken.
|House Special BBQ Platter (Com Dac Biet)
|$17.95
Consist of 1 eggroll, 1 piece of Korean short-rib, 1 porkchop, and 2 pieces of grilled lemongrass chicken.