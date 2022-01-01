Fort Lauderdale Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Crab Holic image

 

Crab Holic

4599 S University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Whole Lotta Fried Basket$14.95
No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. Includes Shrimps, Catfish, Scallops, and Calamari.
Shrimp Basket (10 pcs)$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
Corn Hush Puppies (10)$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
More about Crab Holic
GoPho image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

GoPho

2262 S University Dr., Davie

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Brisket Bao Buns$9.00
pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce
Bowls$11.00
custom bowls served w/ pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, & cilantro
Avocado Wontons$7.00
6pc creamy & savory fried wontons
More about GoPho
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga$15.00
Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.
SPRING ROLLS l Gỏi Cuốn$6.00
Our spring rolls are filled with pork, shrimps, rice vermicelli, lettuce, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, wrapped in rice paper, and served with peanut hoisin shallot dipping sauce.
Allergy alert: shell fish, peanuts
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café image

 

545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café

6461 Stirling Road, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
fried chicken nuggets with sriracha aioli
9. Tofu/Đậu Hủ Chay$5.95
Sauté tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños and a topped off with sweet soy dressing
Vietnamese Doughnut/Banh Tieu$1.75
fried sesame seeds doughnut
More about 545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
Restaurant banner

 

Dragon Pho - Davie

7740 Nova Dr b1, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon)
Customize up to 3 cuts of Beef
House Special BBQ Platter (Com Dac Biet)$19.95
Consist of 1 eggroll, 1 piece of Korean short-rib, 1 porkchop, and 2 pieces of grilled lemongrass chicken.
House Special BBQ Platter (Com Dac Biet)$17.95
Consist of 1 eggroll, 1 piece of Korean short-rib, 1 porkchop, and 2 pieces of grilled lemongrass chicken.
More about Dragon Pho - Davie

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Tacos

Salmon

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Cookies

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston