Al pastor tacos in Fort Lauderdale

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Al Pastor$12.99
Tacos al pastor is a dish which is prepared from 24 hour marinated (in a variety of dried chilies and spices) pork shoulder. It is cooked on a vertical rotisserie called a trompo. Once cooked, the meat is cut off in thin slices and served on a corn tortilla with diced raw white onions, coriander (cilantro) and pineapple. For someone who misses their hometown in Mexico, the rich flavor of this authentic dish will take you right back home. Order comes with four tacos.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Al Pastor$3.25
Authentic Style Tacos with Choice of toppings
