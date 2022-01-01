Baby back ribs in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve baby back ribs
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
|$15.99
seasoned and smoked in house with our homemade rub and finished with our homemade BBQ sauce
|Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
|$20.99
seasoned and smoked in house with our homemade rub and finished with our homemade BBQ sauce
Douglas K. Catering
3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale
|Baby Back Ribs
|$77.00
Slow cooked, dry rubbed, natural, quality pork baby back with NO growth promoting steroids or hormones. Finished with Sweet Baby Rays.
Ke uH
2278 Weston Rd, Weston
|Baby Back Ribs
|$28.00
korean bbq sauce with parmesan truffle fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
|$19.99
Slow roasted and smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce.
|Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
|$20.49
Slow roasted and smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce.
|Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)
|$15.99
Slow roasted and smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce.