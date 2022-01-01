Baked ziti in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve baked ziti
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Baked Ziti
|$16.95
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Side of Baked Ziti
|$8.45
|Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce
|$16.95
Our traditional baked ziti mixed with meat sauce. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
|Baked Ziti
|$14.95
Ziti pasta tossed in our tomato sauce and ricotta, topped with mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|BAKED ZITI TRADITIONAL ( NO MEAT)
|$20.00
|Bolognese Baked Ziti
|$22.00
Ziti pasta in our bolognese meat sauce topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese then baked in our brick oven
PIZZA • PASTA
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
8146 N University Dr, Tamarac
|Baked Ziti
|$14.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Baked Ziti with meatballs
|$16.00
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Kids Baked Ziti
|$9.99
|Baked Ziti
|$16.99