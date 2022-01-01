Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve baklava

Acropolis OPA

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Baklava$6.00
More about Acropolis OPA
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Baklava$10.00
Shredded Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Wrapped in Flaky Layers of Phyllo Dough.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Spartan Gyros

4482 Weston Rd, Davie

Avg 4.6 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava$6.25
Baklava$5.25
More about Spartan Gyros
Catering by ethos

2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Bites Catering$52.00
Homemade and traditional dessert made with walnuts & honey, wrapped in flaky layers of phyllo dough. (30 bite size)
More about Catering by ethos
Greek Pastries*

4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BAKLAVA$3.50
PISTACHIO BAKLAVA$6.00
More about Greek Pastries*

