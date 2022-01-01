Baklava in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve baklava
Acropolis OPA
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
|Baklava
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Homemade Baklava
|$10.00
Shredded Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Wrapped in Flaky Layers of Phyllo Dough.
Catering by ethos
2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors
|Baklava Bites Catering
|$52.00
Homemade and traditional dessert made with walnuts & honey, wrapped in flaky layers of phyllo dough. (30 bite size)