Beef short ribs in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve beef short ribs
3 Mien Vietnamese Kitchen
2692 N University Dr, Sunrise
|Bun Suon Han Quoc Nuong - Grilled Beef Short-ribs
|$16.95
Served with cucumber, lettuce, pickle carrot, radish, bean sprout, peanut, mint, and fish sauce.
|Com Suon Bo Han Quoc - Grilled Beef Short-Rib
|$16.95
White rice with fried egg. Served with green lettuce, pickled carrot, cucumber, and fish sauce
Koi Sushi Lounge
1841 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale
|BEEF SHORT RIB ROBATA
|$12.00
Korean BBQ sauce
|Bento 7 Spicy Tuna Roll, Beef short rib
|$18.95
Bento boxes come with fried pork gyoza, 10 pieces of california roll
|BEEF SHORT RIB Noodle Soup
|$25.00
authentic japanese ramen noodle soup, short rib, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled banboo shoots& fish cake.