Blt salad in Fort Lauderdale

Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|BLT Salad
|$10.20
A blend of fresh arugula, mixed greens and shredded kale topped with fresh cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sweet & spicy bacon, pine nuts, and feta cheese crumbles, complimented with our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|BLT Salad
|$10.25
