Bruschetta in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve bruschetta

Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta (6)$8.00
More about Stromboli Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

TARANTELLA RISTORANTE

1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston

Avg 4.5 (2273 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$11.00
Homemade italian bread topped with a chopped medley of italian herbs, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
Item pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$8.00
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$8.00
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
More about The Sicilian Oven
Banner pic

 

Rotelli Tamarac

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Italiana$10.99
Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread.
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Lovers

1860 N Nob Hill Rd, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$8.90
Toasted homemade bread, diced tomatoes and basil, arugula and parmesan flakes.
More about Pizza Lovers
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta$11.50
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

