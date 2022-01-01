Bruschetta in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Bruschetta (6)
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Homemade italian bread topped with a chopped medley of italian herbs, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
The Sicilian Oven
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
The Sicilian Oven
801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
4 Toasted crostini, bruschetta mix, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Bruschetta Italiana
|$10.99
Fresh tomatoes, red onions, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil served on toasted slices of Italian garlic bread.
PIZZA
Pizza Lovers
1860 N Nob Hill Rd, Plantation
|Bruschetta
|$8.90
Toasted homemade bread, diced tomatoes and basil, arugula and parmesan flakes.