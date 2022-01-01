Buffalo chicken salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.99
fried chicken, wing sauce choice, spring mix, fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, seasoned croutons
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Homemade breaded buffalo chicken, loads of cheddar cheese on top of mixed greens with fresh tomato, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, green olives and peppercinis served with ranch dressing
Legends Tavern & Grille
1387 S University Dr, Plantation
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Legends Tavern & Grille
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Kristof's Kafe
8912 W State Rd 84, Davie
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, scallions, blue cheese, buffalo chicken & croutons. Try it with Buffalo Cauliflower for a healthier option.
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mixed cheeses and croutons. Topped with freshly battered and fried chicken breast. Tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild sauce.
