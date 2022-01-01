Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
fried chicken, wing sauce choice, spring mix, fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, seasoned croutons
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Homemade breaded buffalo chicken, loads of cheddar cheese on top of mixed greens with fresh tomato, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, green olives and peppercinis served with ranch dressing
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

1387 S University Dr, Plantation

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Consumer pic

 

Kristof's Kafe

8912 W State Rd 84, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, scallions, blue cheese, buffalo chicken & croutons. Try it with Buffalo Cauliflower for a healthier option.
More about Kristof's Kafe
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mixed cheeses and croutons. Topped with freshly battered and fried chicken breast. Tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mixed cheeses and croutons. Topped with freshly battered and fried chicken breast. Tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild sauce.
More about Slackers Bar & Grill

