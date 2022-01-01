Burritos in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve burritos

98e0dce2-0343-4883-8dcc-bfb14a97a110 image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Living Green

1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park

Avg 4.7 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Hungry Man's Burrito$12.00
WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion
More about Living Green
Oasis Lounge image

 

Oasis Lounge

1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
More about Oasis Lounge
Burrito La Reyna image

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito La Reyna$14.99
The mother of all burritos! This biggie is the house special. It's made with Al Pastor (deliciously marinated pork meat that is cooked on a Trompo), pineapple, onion, cilantro, slow-cooked black refried beans, Mexican red rice, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Served with its house salsa on the side so that you can drowned it (again: the salsa is only to add flavor, it's not spicy at all). Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Burrito Carne Asada (Steak)$14.99
Are you looking for a burrito that is prepared the authentic Mexican style? Well look no further! This burrito has succulent strips of grilled skirt steak grilled in our own blend of spices. We add in it slow-cooked black refried beans, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Jet Runway Cafe image

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
More about Jet Runway Cafe
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

1732 Main Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
More about Carrot Express
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
LS Burrito Lindo$10.00
Served with yellow rice and refried beans
More about Cielito Lindo
Item pic

 

La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMOKED BRISKET Burrito (MKP)$16.00
Served with a side of Pico de gallo and sour cream, filled out with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans, topped with a tricolor tomatillo /roja/ cheese sauce.
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River image

 

Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River

737 NE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$5.25
More about Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria image

 

Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Carne Asada$8.95
Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese
More about Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Cheesecake

Chicken Wraps

Philly Cheesesteaks

Picanha

Carne Asada

Cheese Fries

Rice Balls

Stromboli

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston