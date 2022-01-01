Burritos in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve burritos
More about Living Green
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park
|Hungry Man's Burrito
|$12.00
WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
|Burrito La Reyna
|$14.99
The mother of all burritos! This biggie is the house special. It's made with Al Pastor (deliciously marinated pork meat that is cooked on a Trompo), pineapple, onion, cilantro, slow-cooked black refried beans, Mexican red rice, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Served with its house salsa on the side so that you can drowned it (again: the salsa is only to add flavor, it's not spicy at all). Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|Burrito Carne Asada (Steak)
|$14.99
Are you looking for a burrito that is prepared the authentic Mexican style? Well look no further! This burrito has succulent strips of grilled skirt steak grilled in our own blend of spices. We add in it slow-cooked black refried beans, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Jet Runway Cafe
SALADS
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
More about Cielito Lindo
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|LS Burrito Lindo
|$10.00
Served with yellow rice and refried beans
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
La Mexicana Taco Bar
2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale
|SMOKED BRISKET Burrito (MKP)
|$16.00
Served with a side of Pico de gallo and sour cream, filled out with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans, topped with a tricolor tomatillo /roja/ cheese sauce.
More about Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River
Wells Coffee Company - Tarpon River
737 NE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.25