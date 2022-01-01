Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$10.45
A freshly baked baguette loaf with a light coat of our labneh spread with generous slices of fresh buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil topped with a pure olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Item pic

 

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

1435 North Park Drive, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$12.99
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$10.25
A freshly baked baguette loaf with a light coat of our labneh spread with generous slices of fresh buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil topped with a pure olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle.
More about Press & Grind Cafe

