Caprese sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Caprese Sandwich
|$10.45
A freshly baked baguette loaf with a light coat of our labneh spread with generous slices of fresh buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil topped with a pure olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle.
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
1435 North Park Drive, Weston
|Caprese Sandwich
|$12.99
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce
