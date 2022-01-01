Carne asada in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve carne asada
PANNA Weston Town Center
1731 Main Street, Weston
|Arepa Carne Asada
|$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
|Tacos Carne Asada (Steak)
|$12.99
These tacos are loaded with tender Carne Asada (stake). Served in a small corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and diced raw onions. The ultimate taco for meat lovers! Order comes with four tacos. Complimentary Mexican red rice and Slow-cooked black refried beans are available upon request.
* Not spicy
|Burrito Carne Asada (Steak)
|$14.99
Are you looking for a burrito that is prepared the authentic Mexican style? Well look no further! This burrito has succulent strips of grilled skirt steak grilled in our own blend of spices. We add in it slow-cooked black refried beans, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|Carne Asada Tampiquena
|$22.00
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.