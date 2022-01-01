Carne asada in Fort Lauderdale

Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve carne asada

Arepa Carne Asada image

PANNA Weston Town Center

1731 Main Street, Weston

Avg 4.3 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
Arepa Carne Asada$8.49
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
More about PANNA Weston Town Center
Tacos Carne Asada (Steak) image

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Carne Asada (Steak)$12.99
These tacos are loaded with tender Carne Asada (stake). Served in a small corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and diced raw onions. The ultimate taco for meat lovers! Order comes with four tacos. Complimentary Mexican red rice and Slow-cooked black refried beans are available upon request.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Burrito Carne Asada (Steak)$14.99
Are you looking for a burrito that is prepared the authentic Mexican style? Well look no further! This burrito has succulent strips of grilled skirt steak grilled in our own blend of spices. We add in it slow-cooked black refried beans, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tampiquena$22.00
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, accompanied by a cheese enchilada and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
More about Cielito Lindo
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria image

 

Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Carne Asada$3.50
Authentic Style Tacos with Choice of toppings
Burrito Carne Asada$8.95
Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese
More about Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

