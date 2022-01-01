Cheese fries in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve cheese fries

Fried Cheese Curds image

 

GYM SPORTSBAR

2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors

Avg 4.4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$6.50
with marinara
More about GYM SPORTSBAR
Item pic

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1535 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese$2.50
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds$8.99
Authentic white Wisconsin Cheddar battered and deep fried.
More about Slackers Bar & Grill
Choong Man Chicken - Davie image

 

Choong Man Chicken - Davie

4900 South University Drive #100, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffle Fries with Parmesan Cheese$7.99
More about Choong Man Chicken - Davie

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Crab Rangoon

Chipotle Chicken

Chili

Arepas

Gyoza

Pastelito

Crispy Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston