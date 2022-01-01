Cheese fries in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about GYM SPORTSBAR
GYM SPORTSBAR
2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$6.50
with marinara
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1535 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese
|$2.50
More about Slackers Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$8.99
Authentic white Wisconsin Cheddar battered and deep fried.
More about Choong Man Chicken - Davie
Choong Man Chicken - Davie
4900 South University Drive #100, Davie
|Truffle Fries with Parmesan Cheese
|$7.99