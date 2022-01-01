Chicken burgers in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken burgers
PANNA Weston Town Center
1731 Main Street, Weston
|Chicken The Works Burger s
|$13.94
Chicken with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
|Chicken Cheese Burger s
|$11.94
Chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
PANNA Weston Road
2620 Weston Rd, Weston
|Chicken The Works Burger s
|$13.94
Chicken with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
|Chicken Cheese Burger s
|$11.94
Chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.