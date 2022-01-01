Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PANNA Weston Town Center

1731 Main Street, Weston

Avg 4.3 (1041 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken The Works Burger s$13.94
Chicken with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Chicken Cheese Burger s$11.94
Chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
More about PANNA Weston Town Center
Item pic

 

PANNA Weston Road

2620 Weston Rd, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken The Works Burger s$13.94
Chicken with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Chicken Cheese Burger s$11.94
Chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
More about PANNA Weston Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Fried Rice

Pappardelle

Prosciutto

Tostadas

Lasagna

Steak Subs

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston