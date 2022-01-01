Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cobb salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad

JJCafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Gill Chicken Cobb Salad$17.20
More about JJCafe
Cafe Roma - FTL image

 

Cafe Roma - FTL

1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken cobb salad$12.85
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bacon, boiled eggs, and grilled chicken.
More about Cafe Roma - FTL
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh Has avocado, tomatoes, crumbled Bleu cheese, bacon and chopped egg over a bed of mixed greens.
Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh Has avocado, tomatoes, crumbled Bleu cheese, bacon and chopped egg over a bed of mixed greens.
More about Slackers Bar & Grill

