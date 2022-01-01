Chicken cobb salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Gill Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.20
Cafe Roma - FTL
1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale
|chicken cobb salad
|$12.85
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bacon, boiled eggs, and grilled chicken.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh Has avocado, tomatoes, crumbled Bleu cheese, bacon and chopped egg over a bed of mixed greens.
