Chicken enchiladas in Fort Lauderdale

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
|Divorced Enchiladas = Red & Green Salsa (Filled with only chicken)
|$18.99
Can't decide which is your favorite salsa (between red or green)? We got you, order these Divorced Enchiladas and have them both!
This dish consists of corn tortillas, smothering the enchiladas half red and half green (salsas are not spicy at all); they are filled with shredded chicken. Toped with melted Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, and served with Mexican rice and slow-cooked black refried beans. Order comes with three delicious enchiladas.
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|Mole Poblano Enchiladas (Filled with only chicken)
|$18.99
(PEANUTS IN DISH, CAN'T SUBSTITUTE). Mole poblano is a dark red-brown sauce from Puebla (reason why it is named "Mole Poblano"). Mole is made with over 35 ingredients such as dried chili peppers, ground peanuts, seeds, Mexican dark chocolate, etc. which make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas. We sprinkle sesame seeds and diced raw white onions over it to add flavor. Served with Mexican rice and slow-cooked black refried beans. Order comes with three enchiladas smothered in our signature mole poblano sauce. A must try, at least once in a lifetime!
* Mild Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|Green Enchiladas (Filled with only chicken)
|$18.99
After eating these Green Enchiladas you will leave saying "way" and "orale" in every sentence! This dish consists of corn tortillas dipped in our home made green sauce (not spicy at all) and filled with shredded chicken and then smothered again on top with the same red salsa. Toped with melted Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, and served with Mexican rice and slow-cooked black refried beans. Dish comes with three delicious enchiladas.
* Very Mild Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.