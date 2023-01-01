Chicken enchiladas in Fort Lauderdale

(PEANUTS IN DISH, CAN'T SUBSTITUTE). Mole poblano is a dark red-brown sauce from Puebla (reason why it is named "Mole Poblano"). Mole is made with over 35 ingredients such as dried chili peppers, ground peanuts, seeds, Mexican dark chocolate, etc. which make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas. We sprinkle sesame seeds and diced raw white onions over it to add flavor. Served with Mexican rice and slow-cooked black refried beans. Order comes with three enchiladas smothered in our signature mole poblano sauce. A must try, at least once in a lifetime!

* Mild Spicy.

* Every additional ingredient has a cost.

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

