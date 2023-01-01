Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Divorced Enchiladas = Red & Green Salsa (Filled with only chicken)$18.99
Can't decide which is your favorite salsa (between red or green)? We got you, order these Divorced Enchiladas and have them both!
This dish consists of corn tortillas, smothering the enchiladas half red and half green (salsas are not spicy at all); they are filled with shredded chicken. Toped with melted Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, and served with Mexican rice and slow-cooked black refried beans. Order comes with three delicious enchiladas.
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Mole Poblano Enchiladas (Filled with only chicken)$18.99
(PEANUTS IN DISH, CAN'T SUBSTITUTE). Mole poblano is a dark red-brown sauce from Puebla (reason why it is named "Mole Poblano"). Mole is made with over 35 ingredients such as dried chili peppers, ground peanuts, seeds, Mexican dark chocolate, etc. which make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas. We sprinkle sesame seeds and diced raw white onions over it to add flavor. Served with Mexican rice and slow-cooked black refried beans. Order comes with three enchiladas smothered in our signature mole poblano sauce. A must try, at least once in a lifetime!
* Mild Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Green Enchiladas (Filled with only chicken)$18.99
After eating these Green Enchiladas you will leave saying "way" and "orale" in every sentence! This dish consists of corn tortillas dipped in our home made green sauce (not spicy at all) and filled with shredded chicken and then smothered again on top with the same red salsa. Toped with melted Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, and served with Mexican rice and slow-cooked black refried beans. Dish comes with three delicious enchiladas.
* Very Mild Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN Enchiladas$16.00
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Pita Wraps

Mixed Green Salad

Cookies

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Mussels

Mozzarella Salad

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston