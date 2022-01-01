Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Fajitas Chicken$18.99
No one knows if Fajitas are more Tex-Mex then an authentic Mexican dish, but what we do know is that we make our fajitas so fab-u-lous that you will love them so much, you'll be back for more for sure!
Chicken fajitas consists of prime quality grilled all white chicken breast strips, Red and Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Served on a hot and sizzling cast iron skillet.
This dish comes with complimentary:
Mexican Red Rice,
Slow-Cooked Black Refried Beans,
Lettuce
Pico de Gallo
Sour Cream
Guacamole,
4 flour tortillas.
* Not spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Kristof's Kafe

8912 W State Rd 84, Davie

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled chicken tossed with fajita spice, grilled onions & peppers, and stuffed into a flour tortilla with cheddar & monterey jack cheeses.
