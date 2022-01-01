Chicken fajitas in Fort Lauderdale

No one knows if Fajitas are more Tex-Mex then an authentic Mexican dish, but what we do know is that we make our fajitas so fab-u-lous that you will love them so much, you'll be back for more for sure!

Chicken fajitas consists of prime quality grilled all white chicken breast strips, Red and Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Served on a hot and sizzling cast iron skillet.

This dish comes with complimentary:

Mexican Red Rice,

Slow-Cooked Black Refried Beans,

Lettuce

Pico de Gallo

Sour Cream

Guacamole,

4 flour tortillas.

* Not spicy.

* Every additional ingredient has a cost.

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

