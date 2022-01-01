Chicken francese in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken francese
More about Stromboli Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Chicken Francese
|$18.95
Light Egg Batter Sautéed in Butter, White Wine Lemon with Spaghetti Marinara
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Francese
|$18.95
Tender chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, sauteed with a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta, garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Chicken Francese
|$22.00
Chicken breast dipped in egg and sautéed in lemon and butter