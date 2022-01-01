Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken francese in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken francese

Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Francese$18.95
Light Egg Batter Sautéed in Butter, White Wine Lemon with Spaghetti Marinara
More about Stromboli Pizza
Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Francese$18.95
Tender chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour, sauteed with a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta, garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad.
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Chicken Francese image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

TARANTELLA RISTORANTE

1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston

Avg 4.5 (2273 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Francese$22.00
Chicken breast dipped in egg and sautéed in lemon and butter
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Francese$20.50
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

