Chicken korma in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Chicken Korma
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken korma
Taj Indian Grill
5602 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City
No reviews yet
Chicken Korma *Lunch Special*
$15.00
Served with rice and plain naan
More about Taj Indian Grill
Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant
1384 Southwest 160th Avenue, Sunrise
No reviews yet
Chicken Shahi Korma
$19.00
More about Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant
