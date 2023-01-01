Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rice soup in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Chicken Rice Soup
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken rice soup
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels - 10085 Cleary Blvd
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
Avg 3.6
(595 reviews)
Chicken Rice Soup Qt.
$8.99
More about Broadway Bagels - 10085 Cleary Blvd
Lotus Chinese Kitchen Inc.
3020 North Federal Hwy, Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale
No reviews yet
Chicken Rice Soup
$0.00
More about Lotus Chinese Kitchen Inc.
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale
Fajitas
Chicago Dogs
Veggie Burritos
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Bleu Burgers
Seafood Curry
Vietnamese Coffee
More near Fort Lauderdale to explore
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(129 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(59 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1151 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(83 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(309 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston