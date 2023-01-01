Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rice soup in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken rice soup

Broadway Bagels image

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels - 10085 Cleary Blvd

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Rice Soup Qt.$8.99
More about Broadway Bagels - 10085 Cleary Blvd
Banner pic

 

Lotus Chinese Kitchen Inc.

3020 North Federal Hwy, Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Rice Soup$0.00
More about Lotus Chinese Kitchen Inc.

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Fajitas

Chicago Dogs

Veggie Burritos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Bleu Burgers

Seafood Curry

Vietnamese Coffee

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1151 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston