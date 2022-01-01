Chicken salad sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.45
A healthy scoop of the P&G chicken salad made from slow-cooked white meat chicken tossed in our zesty house vinaigrette topped with fresh arugula & sliced tomatoes served on 2 slices of toasted multi-grain bread.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
3325 S University Dr, Davie
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
More about JJCafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95