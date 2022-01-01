Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.45
A healthy scoop of the P&G chicken salad made from slow-cooked white meat chicken tossed in our zesty house vinaigrette topped with fresh arugula & sliced tomatoes served on 2 slices of toasted multi-grain bread.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
A healthy scoop of the P&G chicken salad made from slow-cooked white meat chicken tossed in our zesty house vinaigrette topped with fresh arugula & sliced tomatoes served on 2 slices of toasted multi-grain bread.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop

3325 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
JJCafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
More about JJCafe
The Best Ever Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Sidewalk Chef Kitchen

6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Best Ever Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.75
All natural chicken mixed with red and green grapes, golden raisins, almonds & mayo; topped with locally grown, organic mixed greens
More about Sidewalk Chef Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Grilled Lamb Chops

Flan

Spinach Salad

California Rolls

Wedge Salad

Gobi Manchurian

Fried Rice

Pretzels

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston