Chicken soup in Fort Lauderdale

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park image

 

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerry Scoop Chicken Salad on Lettuce With Green Pepper Only And Fruit No Soup$9.49
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Lemon Chicken Soup image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Chicken Soup$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Soup$5.00
Homemade soup loaded with chunks of tender chicken floating in a savory, simmering broth with rice
Cup Chicken Soup$3.50
Homemade soup loaded with chunks of tender chicken floating in a savory, simmering broth with rice
More about Cielito Lindo
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Soup$3.95
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
Chicken Soup image

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Soup$10.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, noodles with a touch of cilantro.
More about Ceviche Arigato

