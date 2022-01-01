Chicken soup in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|Jerry Scoop Chicken Salad on Lettuce With Green Pepper Only And Fruit No Soup
|$9.49
More about ethos Greek Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Lemon Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
More about Cielito Lindo
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|Bowl Chicken Soup
|$5.00
Homemade soup loaded with chunks of tender chicken floating in a savory, simmering broth with rice
|Cup Chicken Soup
|$3.50
Homemade soup loaded with chunks of tender chicken floating in a savory, simmering broth with rice
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
SEAFOOD
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise
|Chicken Soup
|$3.95