Chimichangas in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chimichangas
TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
The Whole Enchilada / FTL
745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Cheeseburger Chimichanga
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, mexican rice, pinto beans, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, covered with jack, cheddar & cotija cheese, and smothered in queso. topped with pico de gallo
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
We take a flour tortilla, cram it full with lots of fresh beef or chicken and deep fry it to a golden tan. After tanning, we add our special secret south of the border sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park
|Cheeseburger Chimichanga
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, mexican rice, pinto beans, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, covered with jack, cheddar & cotija cheese, and smothered in queso. topped with pico de gallo
The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation
|Cheeseburger Chimichanga
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, mexican rice, pinto beans, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, covered with jack, cheddar & cotija cheese, and smothered in queso. topped with pico de gallo