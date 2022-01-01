Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chimichangas

TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Whole Enchilada / FTL

745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (1495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Chimichanga$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, mexican rice, pinto beans, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, covered with jack, cheddar & cotija cheese, and smothered in queso. topped with pico de gallo
More about The Whole Enchilada / FTL
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$17.00
We take a flour tortilla, cram it full with lots of fresh beef or chicken and deep fry it to a golden tan. After tanning, we add our special secret south of the border sauce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
More about Cielito Lindo
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

