Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Fudge Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE

Avg 4.4 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake Slide$4.68
More about Vicky Bakery
Shooters Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (11630 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$12.00
Five layer decadent rich chocolate cake, chocolate fudge icing
More about Shooters Waterfront
Main pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cheese Cake$6.50
More about Sushi Raku
Den - FTL image

 

Den - FTL

201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Den - FTL
Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake$5.25
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Item pic

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Twin layers of rich white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse with an Oreo crust & whipped cream
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about CJ Blacks
Jet Runway Cafe image

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Jet Runway Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$12.00
A decadent, flour-less, gluten-free cake made with imported Belgium chocolate, infused with mixed berries.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Bocas House image

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CAKE$12.00
More about Bocas House
Item pic

 

OB House

333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Butter Cream & Chopped & Roasted Peanuts
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Vanilla Cake with a Chocolate Ganache
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
More about OB House
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

1732 Main Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
More about Carrot Express
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Molten Chocolate Cake
Molten Chocolate Cake
More about Slackers Bar & Grill
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Squid

Crab Cakes

Popcorn Chicken

Noodle Bowls

Veal Parmesan

Crab Rangoon

Gulab Jamun

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston