Chocolate cake in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Triple Fudge Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$12.00
Five layer decadent rich chocolate cake, chocolate fudge icing
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake
|$5.25
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Twin layers of rich white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse with an Oreo crust & whipped cream
SALADS
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
A decadent, flour-less, gluten-free cake made with imported Belgium chocolate, infused with mixed berries.
OB House
333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Butter Cream & Chopped & Roasted Peanuts
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
|Vanilla Cake with a Chocolate Ganache
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
|Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Molten Chocolate Cake
