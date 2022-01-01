Chopped salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chopped salad
Vish Hollywood
2893 Stirling rd, Hollywood
|Chopped Salad
|$11.95
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
|Mini Chopped Salad
|$6.95
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Chopped Italian Salad
|$10.59
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale
|Ultimate Chopped Salad
|$12.99
Kale, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Carrot, Golden Raisin, Sweet Potato, Farro, Sunflower Seeds + Sherry Maple Vinaigrette