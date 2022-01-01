Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chopped Salad image

 

Vish Hollywood

2893 Stirling rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$11.95
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
Mini Chopped Salad$6.95
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
More about Vish Hollywood
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South image

 

That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South

110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Italian Salad$10.59
More about That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
Item pic

 

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Chopped Salad$12.99
Kale, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Carrot, Golden Raisin, Sweet Potato, Farro, Sunflower Seeds + Sherry Maple Vinaigrette
More about Green Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rotelli Tamarac

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Malibu Chopped Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, bacon, red onions and a side of our famour homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Served in a bread bowl.
More about Rotelli Tamarac

