Club salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve club salad

Item pic

 

Flashback Diner Hallandale

220 S. Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Club Salad$16.99
Salad greens, Romaine, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon Crumbled Blue Cheese, Roasted Turkey Breast, tossed in our House Citrus Vinaigrette
More about Flashback Diner Hallandale
Banner pic

 

Marian's Bagels - 248 (REAL) - 248 S. University Dr

248 S. University Dr, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Club$11.25
With Bacon Lettuce & Tamato
Chicken Salad Club$14.95
With Bacon Lettuce & Tamato
Tuna Salad Club$14.95
With Bacon Lettuce & Tamato
More about Marian's Bagels - 248 (REAL) - 248 S. University Dr
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Salad$14.50
Romaine- chopped turkey - grape tomatoes - diced bacon - avocado- croutons - shredded cheddar with Smoked Bacon dressing.
More about Commercial Point Cafe

