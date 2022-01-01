Coffee shakes in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve coffee shakes
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Coffee Shake
|$8.98
Seriously, this is really good! The perfect mix of coffee and smoothie. Made with a shot of our single origin espresso, all natural vanilla extract, rich and creamy almond milk a dash of vegan protein powder and whole espresso beans.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Coffee Shake
|$8.98
