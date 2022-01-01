Crepes in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve crepes
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|VEGAN RICE FLOUR CREPE l Bánh Xèo Chay
|$13.00
The vegan rice flour crepe is made with bean sprouts, onions, scallions, king mushrooms, served with lettuce and fresh herbs, chili soy dipping sauce.
Allergy Alert: Soy (tofu)
|RICE FLOUR CREPE l Bánh Xèo
|$14.00
Bánh xèo is a rice flour crepe made with bean sprouts, onions, scallions, pork, shrimps, served with lettuce and fresh herbs, chili lime fish sauce.
This dish takes 10-12 minutes to perfect.
Allergy Alert: shell fish (shrimps)
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
1435 North Park Drive, Weston
|Crepe Charolais
|$13.99
Beef Tenderloin in stroganoff sauce, paprika, mushrooms and cream served in a delicious crepe
|Crepe Nutella
|$10.99
Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.
|Crepe Cielito
|$10.99
Dulce de leche, Strawberries, peach and chantilly cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream