Crepes in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve crepes

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGAN RICE FLOUR CREPE l Bánh Xèo Chay$13.00
The vegan rice flour crepe is made with bean sprouts, onions, scallions, king mushrooms, served with lettuce and fresh herbs, chili soy dipping sauce.
Allergy Alert: Soy (tofu)
RICE FLOUR CREPE l Bánh Xèo$14.00
Bánh xèo is a rice flour crepe made with bean sprouts, onions, scallions, pork, shrimps, served with lettuce and fresh herbs, chili lime fish sauce.
This dish takes 10-12 minutes to perfect.
Allergy Alert: shell fish (shrimps)
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

1435 North Park Drive, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crepe Charolais$13.99
Beef Tenderloin in stroganoff sauce, paprika, mushrooms and cream served in a delicious crepe
Crepe Nutella$10.99
Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.
Crepe Cielito$10.99
Dulce de leche, Strawberries, peach and chantilly cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD

El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepe Champinones$14.95
Our delicious French crepe with our house made chicken and mushroom sauce...a customer favorite!
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

