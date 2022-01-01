Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE

Avg 4.4 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$4.99
#3 Croissant Egg Sandwich$5.99
More about Vicky Bakery
Jet Runway Cafe image

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$14.00
More about Jet Runway Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Fudge Brownies

Beef Salad

Kimchi

Lo Mein

Katsu

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad

Blt Salad

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston