Cuban sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE

Avg 4.4 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$8.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pan

10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$9.00
Baked Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and Mustard
