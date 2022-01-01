Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

Sushi Garage - Las Olas

500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sauce$2.50
More about Sushi Garage - Las Olas
Item pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Unagidon (Eel)$12.95
Over steamed rice. Topped with sesame seeds.
Eel Sushi$2.95
A single slice of eel on a ball of rice
Eel Cucumber Hand Roll$5.50
Eel and Cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone. Eel sauce on side
More about Sushi Raku
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY image

 

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel roll$13.00
EEL$4.00
Eel sauce$1.00
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sushiato

4483 WESTON RD, Weston

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Roll$15.00
Eel & scallions with avocado & eel sauce on top
Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Sushiato

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Tostadas

Garlic Chicken

Goat Cheese Salad

Mango Lassi

Chicken Soup

Steak Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Maki

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston