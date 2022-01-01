Eel in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve eel
Sushi Garage - Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Eel Sauce
|$2.50
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Unagidon (Eel)
|$12.95
Over steamed rice. Topped with sesame seeds.
|Eel Sushi
|$2.95
A single slice of eel on a ball of rice
|Eel Cucumber Hand Roll
|$5.50
Eel and Cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone. Eel sauce on side
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Eel roll
|$13.00
|EEL
|$4.00
|Eel sauce
|$1.00