Egg rolls in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve egg rolls
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale
|Southwestern Egg Roll
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
GoPho
2262 S University Dr., Davie
|Egg Rolls
|$7.00
4 pcs fried w/ minced pork & shrimp
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|EGG ROLLS l Chả Giò
|$8.00
Our egg rolls are individually hand rolled in house and made with egg, pork, carrots, taro, green onions, wood ears mushrooms, and spices. They're served with lettuce, pickled diakon carrots, fresh herbs, and chillies lime fish sauce for dipping.
Allergies: mushrooms, eggs, wheat