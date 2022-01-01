Egg rolls in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve egg rolls

MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL image

 

MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL

2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwestern Egg Roll$11.99
More about MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
Egg Rolls image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

GoPho

2262 S University Dr., Davie

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$7.00
4 pcs fried w/ minced pork & shrimp
More about GoPho
EGG ROLLS l Chả Giò image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGG ROLLS l Chả Giò$8.00
Our egg rolls are individually hand rolled in house and made with egg, pork, carrots, taro, green onions, wood ears mushrooms, and spices. They're served with lettuce, pickled diakon carrots, fresh herbs, and chillies lime fish sauce for dipping.
Allergies: mushrooms, eggs, wheat
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
AVOCADO EGG ROLL image

POKE • GRILL • RAMEN • STEAKS

Masan Asian Grill (Weston)

1924 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 4.4 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
AVOCADO EGG ROLL$3.50
1 PORK EGG ROLL$2.25
More about Masan Asian Grill (Weston)

