Eggplant parm in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.95
Lightly Battered Sliced Thin & Pan Fried In Olive Oil, Marinara Sauce, & Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella
More about Stromboli Pizza
Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$16.95
Eggplant cutlets layered with parmesan, mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

TARANTELLA RISTORANTE

1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston

Avg 4.5 (2273 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$22.00
Eggplant breaded and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
Banner pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Ferros Pizza and Restaurant

8146 N University Dr, Tamarac

Avg 3.7 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$15.00
More about Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Rotelli Tamarac

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm$19.99
Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parmigiana$17.50
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Angelos' To Go- Fort Lauderdale

15 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Hero$14.99
More about Angelos' To Go- Fort Lauderdale

