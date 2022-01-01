Eggplant parm in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.95
Lightly Battered Sliced Thin & Pan Fried In Olive Oil, Marinara Sauce, & Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Eggplant Parm
|$16.95
Eggplant cutlets layered with parmesan, mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, then baked. Served with garlic rolls and choice of soup or salad
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Eggplant Parm
|$22.00
Eggplant breaded and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • PASTA
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
8146 N University Dr, Tamarac
|Eggplant Parm
|$15.00
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Eggplant Parm
|$19.99
Traditional eggplant with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
2221 South University Dr, Davie
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.50