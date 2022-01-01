Enchiladas in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Cielito Lindo
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|Two Enchiladas
|$15.00
Delicious chunky beef, chicken or cheese stuffed in two corn tortillas, topped with our special sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
La Mexicana Taco Bar
2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale
|CHICKEN Enchiladas
|$16.00
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
|CARNITAS Enchiladas lunch
|$9.99
More about The Whole Enchilada / FTL
TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
The Whole Enchilada / FTL
745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|The Whole Enchilada Platter
|$9.49
2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park
|The Whole Enchilada Platter
|$8.99
2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa
More about The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation
|The Whole Enchilada Platter
|$8.99
2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa