Enchiladas in Fort Lauderdale

Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Enchiladas$15.00
Delicious chunky beef, chicken or cheese stuffed in two corn tortillas, topped with our special sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
More about Cielito Lindo
Item pic

 

La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN Enchiladas$16.00
3 enchiladas served with mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde and queso fresco. Garnished with onions and cilantro.
CARNITAS Enchiladas lunch$9.99
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Whole Enchilada / FTL

745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (1495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Whole Enchilada Platter$9.49
2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa
More about The Whole Enchilada / FTL
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Whole Enchilada Platter$8.99
2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Whole Enchilada Platter$8.99
2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa
More about The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

