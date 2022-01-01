Fajitas in Fort Lauderdale

Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
LS Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken, steak
or combination of both on a sizzling
platter with tomato, onions and
peppers. Served with pico de gallo,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
and flour tortillas
Fajitas
Your choice of protein grilled with fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and spices accompanied with sour cream, Mexican relish, cheese, hot tortillas, combined and eaten like a taco.
More about Cielito Lindo
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Whole Enchilada / FTL

745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (1495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
More about The Whole Enchilada / FTL
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
More about The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

