Fajitas in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve fajitas
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|LS Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken, steak
or combination of both on a sizzling
platter with tomato, onions and
peppers. Served with pico de gallo,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
and flour tortillas
|Fajitas
Your choice of protein grilled with fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and spices accompanied with sour cream, Mexican relish, cheese, hot tortillas, combined and eaten like a taco.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
The Whole Enchilada / FTL
745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side