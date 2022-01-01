Fish and chips in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve fish and chips

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish N' Chips$20.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
Even Keel Fish Shack image

 

Even Keel Fish Shack

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
More about Even Keel Fish Shack
Ye Olde Falcon Pub image

 

Ye Olde Falcon Pub

2867 South University Drive, Davie

Avg 4.1 (1457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$20.38
We use only the finest deep-water cod. A perfect blend of imported beers is used to make our beer batter. We only use 100% vegetable oil for deep-frying. Served with our thick - cut steak fries and our homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.
More about Ye Olde Falcon Pub
Fish & Chips image

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fried jumbo Beer battered cod Fillet golden fried, served with fries & coleslaw, tartar sauce and lime
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Fish & Chips image

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Sliders

Steak Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Quesadillas

Tostadas

Carne Asada

Rangoon

Edamame

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston