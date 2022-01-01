Fish and chips in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve fish and chips
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Fish N' Chips
|$20.00
Even Keel Fish Shack
112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
Ye Olde Falcon Pub
2867 South University Drive, Davie
|Fish & Chips
|$20.38
We use only the finest deep-water cod. A perfect blend of imported beers is used to make our beer batter. We only use 100% vegetable oil for deep-frying. Served with our thick - cut steak fries and our homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Fried jumbo Beer battered cod Fillet golden fried, served with fries & coleslaw, tartar sauce and lime