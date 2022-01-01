Fish sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Grilled or Blackened Fish Sandwich
|$14.99
mahi mahi or salmon or tuna on a fresh roll with lettuce and tomato and a side of homemade tartar sauce
Even Keel Fish Shack
112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale
|Blackened Fish Sandwich
|$18.00
pickled cabbage slaw, tomatillo poblano crema, avocado
OB House
333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale
|OB Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
5oz Mahi Filet, Perfectly Oven-Roasted with light Red Seasonings and set on our properly trimmed, buttered and toasted OB Slow Yeasted White Bread. Well dressed with our house-made Tartar, sliced Crispy Red Onion and Super Fresh Mixed Greens. Served Open Faced or Regular.