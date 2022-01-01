Fish tacos in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve fish tacos
GYM SPORTSBAR
2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
fried pollock bites, lime-cilantro slaw
The Drunken Taco
201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
La Mexicana Taco Bar
2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale
|FISH Tacos
|$16.00
Pan-fried white fish, chipotle mayo, red cabbage, sweet corn, pico de gallo and cilantro