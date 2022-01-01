Fish tacos in Fort Lauderdale

Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve fish tacos

GYM SPORTSBAR image

 

GYM SPORTSBAR

2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors

Avg 4.4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$4.50
fried pollock bites, lime-cilantro slaw
More about GYM SPORTSBAR
The Drunken Taco image

 

The Drunken Taco

201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.95
More about The Drunken Taco
FISH Tacos image

 

La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH Tacos$16.00
Pan-fried white fish, chipotle mayo, red cabbage, sweet corn, pico de gallo and cilantro
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
Park and Ocean image

 

Park and Ocean

3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.50
More about Park and Ocean

