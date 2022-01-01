Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve flautas

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Flautas (Chicken)$7.99
4 small crispy-deep fried skinny corn tortilla rolled with shredded chicken breast, topped with sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas Rancheras$19.00
Your choice of beef or chicken wrapped in two flour tortillas that our deep-fried to a rich golden brown, topped with a super sensational sauce and garnished with with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas Kids - 2$5.95
Fried rolled tacos stuffed with chicken, served with choice of rice & beans or fries
Flautas de Pollo$7.95
Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema
Flautas de Barbacoa$8.95
Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema
