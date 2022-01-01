Flautas in Fort Lauderdale
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
|Mini Flautas (Chicken)
|$7.99
4 small crispy-deep fried skinny corn tortilla rolled with shredded chicken breast, topped with sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
* Not Spicy.
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|Flautas Rancheras
|$19.00
Your choice of beef or chicken wrapped in two flour tortillas that our deep-fried to a rich golden brown, topped with a super sensational sauce and garnished with with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria
6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation
|Flautas Kids - 2
|$5.95
Fried rolled tacos stuffed with chicken, served with choice of rice & beans or fries
|Flautas de Pollo
|$7.95
Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema
|Flautas de Barbacoa
|$8.95
Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema