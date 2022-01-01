French toast in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve french toast
Douglas K. Catering
3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale
|Challah French Toast
|$5.75
Two thick triangle slices for each person, of buttery Challah bread dipped in cinnamon, vanilla egg bath served with butter & syrup.
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
1435 North Park Drive, Weston
|# 1 French Toast
|$11.99
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|French Toast
|$8.69
|French Toast w/Bacon
|$10.69
SALADS
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|French Toast
|$11.00
|Crunchy Brioche French Toast
|$13.00
Almond-cornflake crust. Warm Maple Syrup. Whipped butter.
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Challah French Toast
|$10.00
|Nutella Stuffed French Toast
|$12.00
Served with fresh strawberries and bananas.
|S'mores French Toast
|$12.00
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|French Toast (2)
|$7.95
|French Toast (3)
|$8.95
|French Toast ST (2)
|$9.60
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
|French Toast Slam
|$12.99
French toast dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection and served with two eggs any style, two crisp bacon strips and two sausage links.
|French Toast
|$9.99
Dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection, and topped with whipped cream.
Kristof's Kafe
8912 W State Rd 84, Davie
|Deep Fried French Toast 3PO
|$8.99
Our challah bread dipped in our french toast batter and fried.
|Banana Caramel French Toast 3PO
|$11.99
Our challah bread dipped in our signature french toast batter and topped with caramelized bananas & pecans.
|Kid French Toast Sticks
|$6.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|2 Slices French Toast
|$6.75
2 Challah French Toast served with maple syrup.
|French Toast Slam
|$10.75
2 slices of challah bread, 2 eggs scrambled with your choice apple cider bacon, ham steak, sausage patty or turkey sausage served with butter and syrup.
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
|Kid's 1 egg , 1 thick cut bacon & french toast
|$6.00
|Nutella Stuffed French Toast
|$12.00
Served with fresh strawberries and bananas.
|Challah French Toast
|$10.00
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale
|Strawberry French Toast
|$12.00