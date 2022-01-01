Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve french toast

Douglas K. Catering image

 

Douglas K. Catering

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Challah French Toast$5.75
Two thick triangle slices for each person, of buttery Challah bread dipped in cinnamon, vanilla egg bath served with butter & syrup.
More about Douglas K. Catering
8553e762-b597-417c-8964-d4e82af9ef6f image

 

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

1435 North Park Drive, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
# 1 French Toast$11.99
Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park image

 

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$8.69
French Toast w/Bacon$10.69
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Item pic

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.00
Crunchy Brioche French Toast$13.00
Almond-cornflake crust. Warm Maple Syrup. Whipped butter.
More about Jet Runway Cafe
Item pic

 

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Challah French Toast$10.00
Nutella Stuffed French Toast$12.00
Served with fresh strawberries and bananas.
S'mores French Toast$12.00
More about Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
JJCafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast (2)$7.95
French Toast (3)$8.95
French Toast ST (2)$9.60
More about JJCafe
Broadway Bagels image

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Slam$12.99
French toast dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection and served with two eggs any style, two crisp bacon strips and two sausage links.
French Toast$9.99
Dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection, and topped with whipped cream.
More about Broadway Bagels
Item pic

 

Kristof's Kafe

8912 W State Rd 84, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried French Toast 3PO$8.99
Our challah bread dipped in our french toast batter and fried.
Banana Caramel French Toast 3PO$11.99
Our challah bread dipped in our signature french toast batter and topped with caramelized bananas & pecans.
Kid French Toast Sticks$6.99
More about Kristof's Kafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Slices French Toast$6.75
2 Challah French Toast served with maple syrup.
French Toast Slam$10.75
2 slices of challah bread, 2 eggs scrambled with your choice apple cider bacon, ham steak, sausage patty or turkey sausage served with butter and syrup.
More about Commercial Point Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's 1 egg , 1 thick cut bacon & french toast$6.00
Nutella Stuffed French Toast$12.00
Served with fresh strawberries and bananas.
Challah French Toast$10.00
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
Green Bar & Kitchen image

 

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry French Toast$12.00
More about Green Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

1201 E LAS OLAS BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast*$16.95
More about PLANTA Queen

