Fried cheesecake in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve fried cheesecake

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimi-Cheesecake (fried cheesecake chimichanga)$11.99
Seriously SO GOOD! It's the typical creamy cheesecake plus a layer of flower tortilla that makes it crunchy (folded together and pinched on the ends)… Serried with a fruit toping that makes it one of the most delicious desert in Mexico.
Not spicy.
* Vegetarian
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings - 4824 N Federal Hwy

4824 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deep Fried Banana Caramel Cheesecake Roll$8.99
Fried-to-order, with banana pudding and caramel sauce alongside creamy cheesecake, inside a tortilla wrapper.
