Fried cheesecake in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve fried cheesecake
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
|Chimi-Cheesecake (fried cheesecake chimichanga)
|$11.99
Seriously SO GOOD! It's the typical creamy cheesecake plus a layer of flower tortilla that makes it crunchy (folded together and pinched on the ends)… Serried with a fruit toping that makes it one of the most delicious desert in Mexico.
Not spicy.
* Vegetarian
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings - 4824 N Federal Hwy
4824 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Deep Fried Banana Caramel Cheesecake Roll
|$8.99
Fried-to-order, with banana pudding and caramel sauce alongside creamy cheesecake, inside a tortilla wrapper.