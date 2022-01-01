Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Laspadas (Davie)

2645 S. University Drive, davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.10
More about Laspadas (Davie)
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PANNA Weston Town Center

1731 Main Street, Weston

Avg 4.3 (1041 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salad Garden s$12.24
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference
More about PANNA Weston Town Center
Douglas K. Catering image

 

Douglas K. Catering

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato.
More about Douglas K. Catering
Item pic

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$16.00
Crisp Greens topped with chopped bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions & ranch dressing on the side
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

PANNA Weston Road

2620 Weston Rd, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salad Garden s$12.24
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference
More about PANNA Weston Road
JJCafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad
More about JJCafe
Item pic

 

Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)

233 E. Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.10
More about Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette
More about The Sicilian Oven
Cafe Roma - FTL image

 

Cafe Roma - FTL

1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
garden salad$9.25
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, pepperoncini and cucumbers.
More about Cafe Roma - FTL
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$10.50
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

