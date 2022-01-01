Garden salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve garden salad
PANNA Weston Town Center
1731 Main Street, Weston
Salad Garden s
|$12.24
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference
Douglas K. Catering
3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale
Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato.
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
Garden Salad
|$16.00
Crisp Greens topped with chopped bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions & ranch dressing on the side
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
PANNA Weston Road
2620 Weston Rd, Weston
Salad Garden s
|$12.24
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
Garden Salad
Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)
233 E. Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
Garden Salad
|$7.10
The Sicilian Oven
801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation
L - Garden Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette
Cafe Roma - FTL
1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale
garden salad
|$9.25
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, pepperoncini and cucumbers.